Swindon v Walsall - Match preview

Liam Kinsella and Callum Cooke.

The recent takeover of the freehold of the Poundland Bescot Stadium and the increase of shares by American investment company Trivela made the headlines in the last week.

And with the last two games at Salford and at home to Crewe called off, the players have been keeping busy visiting Walsall Manor Hospital for the annual toy appeal drop off, gym training at Wolverhampton Boxing Club and preparing for a vital game at Swindon Town today.

Whilst Walsall were inactive, the Wiltshire side pushed on to fourth place with a draw at home to AFC Wimbledon and an excellent win at Barrow, a result which saw them leapfrog over the Cumbrians into the final play off position.

Saddlers midfielder Liam Kinsella admitted it had been a bit of frustrating few weeks for the squad, particularly after the run they had been on which sees themselves just three points off seventh place - they also have a game in hand at least on all off their promotion rivals.

He said: "It’s been frustrating, particularly with the run we have been on in recent months.

"We have put in some good performances and have been getting results so it was a shame the games stopped through the weather. But on the plus side we’ve had two weeks off to re-charge because there are going to be a lot of matches coming up. We have worked hard and we’re ready for the busy Christmas programme.

"This season you can see how tight it is in the table so these three games will be even more important for us - now we have a few games in hand we can see it all in front of us. There are probably five points between fourth and us - if we can get two or three wins it puts you right in the mix. It would put us in a great position going into the new year.

Meanwhile Saddlers travel to The County Ground with hosts Swindon have been given a boost with the news on-loan goalkeeper Sol Brynn is likely to remain with them for the rest of the season. Parent club Middlesbrough's head of football Kieran Scott told a supporters' meeting it is highly unlikely he will be recalled. After a rocky start at The County Ground, the youngster has recorded eight clean sheets in 22 games as Swindon have moved up the table and boss Scott Lindsey was reported to be keen for him to see out his season long loan.