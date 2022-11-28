Walsall handed FA Cup third round tie at Charlton or Stockport

Andy Williams celebrates

Andy Williams and Douglas James-Taylor scored twice late in the game as Michael Flynn's men came from behind against Carlisle.

And now the Walsall boss, who has produced a string of cup shocks in the past with Newport County, will get a shot at either League Two or League One opposition.

Athletic, who are in League One, and County, who Walsall have already faced this season, will face each other in a replay next week.

Elsewhere, Albion face a tricky FA Cup third round tie as they get set to take on National League promotion chasers Chesterfield.

Wolves will travel to Anfield to take on Liverpool in the third round of the FA Cup.

The draw echoes the clash in 2017 when then Championship side Wolves pulled off a stunning 2-1 victory.