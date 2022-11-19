Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Michael Flynn: Walsall deserved late winner

By Paul JenkinsWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Walsall deserved their late winner according to boss Michael Flynn as they continued their fine home form with victory over Crawley.

Michael Flynn
Michael Flynn

Hayden White levelled for the Saddlers after they fell behind early on - before Danny Johnson popped up in injury time to grab the winner.

Flynn, who insisted the visiting stopper was man of the match after denying his side on a number of occasions, said: "It was well deserved overall even though they had to play with ten men for a long time we were the better team and I am delighted we could get the win.

"We switched off a little bit for their first goal and it was good strike by Dominic Telford - I know what he can do having worked with him at Newport and he enjoyed that one going in.

"But I was pleased with the way we got back in it straight away which was pleasing.

"I made their goalkeeper the man of the match for some world class saves in the second half and we had untold amounts of pressure then and something like 24 shots in the whole of the game.

"But it took that little bit of finishing skill to win it for us in injury time and credit to Danny for that- again it was a great finish.

"It was a good crowd today for a good, exciting game, if nervy for the managers at time and hopefully they will have seen things there that make them want to come back again."

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News