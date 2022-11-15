Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Keeping Walsall loan duo top priority for boss Michael Flynn

By Paul JenkinsWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Walsall boss Michael Flynn will make keeping Danny Johnson and Liam Bennett his main priorities in January before he targets bringing in new players.

Danny Johnson goes for goal
Danny Johnson goes for goal

The boss said the pair were working hard to be able to bring Johnson to the club – if not on a permanent basis, then at least until the end of the season.

Flynn is keen to get his squad finalised for the second half of the season as he looks to target a potential play-off place.

That might seem a way off before the January transfer window but Flynn, like the supporters, has been impressed with the contributions made by both players and said keeping them at Bescot would be a priority,

He said: “I don’t think keeping Liam on a permanent basis would be a realistic option due to the possibility of a transfer fee as he is in contract at Cambridge but I would certainly like him to be here until the end of the season.

“Danny has been a great asset and the fans would like to see him stay of course they would but there is no further progress on it though we are constantly monitoring the situation and we will see what we are able to do towards it.

“In terms of bringing in players in January, before we look at targeting A, B or C we want to see if we can keep this squad of players together because we are making progress and heading in the right direction.

“I am constantly talking to the chairman and the owners on what we are trying to do and what we will need to do to push on in the second half of the season but we are living under the constraints of a cost of living crisis – football clubs feel it as much as individuals feel it.

“But the mood is good and proactive and we will see what happens between now and the start of the next year.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News