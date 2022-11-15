Keeping Walsall loan duo top priority for boss Michael Flynn

Danny Johnson goes for goal

The boss said the pair were working hard to be able to bring Johnson to the club – if not on a permanent basis, then at least until the end of the season.

Flynn is keen to get his squad finalised for the second half of the season as he looks to target a potential play-off place.

That might seem a way off before the January transfer window but Flynn, like the supporters, has been impressed with the contributions made by both players and said keeping them at Bescot would be a priority,

He said: “I don’t think keeping Liam on a permanent basis would be a realistic option due to the possibility of a transfer fee as he is in contract at Cambridge but I would certainly like him to be here until the end of the season.

“Danny has been a great asset and the fans would like to see him stay of course they would but there is no further progress on it though we are constantly monitoring the situation and we will see what we are able to do towards it.

“In terms of bringing in players in January, before we look at targeting A, B or C we want to see if we can keep this squad of players together because we are making progress and heading in the right direction.

“I am constantly talking to the chairman and the owners on what we are trying to do and what we will need to do to push on in the second half of the season but we are living under the constraints of a cost of living crisis – football clubs feel it as much as individuals feel it.