Michael Flynn urges Walsall to score even more

Walsall celebrate

The Saddlers raced into a 3-0 lead at half-time with a clinical display, but had enough chances over the 90 minutes to score a hatful more.

Although Flynn was pleased with how his side managed the game against a dogged opponent, he does want to see his side put teams to the sword more often.

Flynn said: “For 70 minutes we were spot-on. I’d have liked a few more goals to kill it off, because we let them back into it really and gave them a bit of a lift.

“Harrogate are a hard-working team. Simon (Weaver) has got a very honest group of players and they never give up, so it’s always going to be a tough match against them, no matter what the score is.

“It’ll be a tough game until the end and I’m really pleased with our performance.”

Danny Johnson, Liam Gordon and Isaac Hutchinson had the Saddlers cruising at the break – and Flynn believes his side could have gone on to score even more.

“One day, when we take all our chances in a game where we play well, it’ll be a big score,” he added. “When we do break and when we get at teams, we cause problems.

“We were excellent at the back for the large majority of the game. Hayden White, Liam Bennett, Donervon Daniels – Manny Monthe was brilliant for 75 minutes – Liam Gordon came in and got his first goal.

“Kinsella, Maddox and Hutchinson were very good and the two up front always looked a threat. You can’t ask for much more than that.

“It’s pleasing because Trivela are over and I can actually go speak to them now instead of hiding!”

Captain Donervon Daniels was also delighted with Walsall’s display as they made it three wins on the spin at the Poundland Bescot Stadium – though was disappointed not to finish with a clean sheet.

“I felt we really showcased out offensive style of football, but first we had to earn the right to do that and I think we did,” said Daniels. “We won our first contacts, picked up the second balls.

“Our midfield moved us up the pitch and DJ (Danny Johnson) looked after the ball. There were a lot of positives.

“Harrogate came out in the second half playing at a high tempo and we had to weather their storm.

“It’s highly frustrating for me that we conceded towards the end of the game, but overall, we defended really well.