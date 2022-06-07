GALLERY: 'Potential and ambition' - Walsall unveil new US owners

Walsall press conference after announcing the club has been taken over by American firm, Trivela Group. Pictured, left, Benjamin Boycott with Leigh Pomlett.

On Monday, it was announced the Trivela Group had purchased a majority shareholding from chairman Leigh Pomlett, who will now become co-chairman alongside Trivela managing director Benjamin Boycott, who joined Pomlett at today's press conference.

The pair talked about how the move came about, the ambitions for the club, and things will work moving forward.

And Boycott insisted he wanted to build on the good work that has already been done by Pomlett and others at the club.

He said: "I'm honoured to be able to say I'm a director of Walsall Football Club and privileged to be here. This is a big and important club, a history and a legacy here and on behalf of all of us our true complements go to Walsall.

"It is a club that has always been in the EFL and been financially sustainable.

"There is a foundation of leadership here. We are positive about the appointment of Michael Flynn, he came in during a difficult situation and delivered results and we are here behind him.

"The leadership is here, we believe in Michael, and we are accelerators. We have people in business and football people to help accelerate, and the right investments can help things move forward.

"We share ambitions, we want to see us in League One and fighting for promotion to the Championship. The resources, infrastructure and support is here, and there is no reason why it can't happen.

"We set out to invest in clubs and the first thing that drew us here was the passion and energy, it is unique and special, and you can see it in season ticket sales. Operationally, it is very well run, and financially. Things are working well here, and the last piece is the potential. It has all potential of upper League One club here and it became obvious it was where we wanted to be."

Boycott also touched on other key parts of the takeover, including taking back ownership of the Poundland Bescot Stadium - and the Saddlers club - as well as other areas of the club.

Here are a gallery of pictures from today's press conference:

