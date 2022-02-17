Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Walsall look to bring in No.2 to Michael Flynn

By Joe EdwardsWalsall FCPublished:

Walsall are working on bringing in an assistant to new head coach Michael Flynn as quickly as possible.

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn (Credit: Walsall FC)
Walsall head coach Michael Flynn (Credit: Walsall FC)

Flynn was holding his first press conference as Saddlers boss today after joining the club on a contract until 2024.

And one of the 41-year-old’s first ports of call is to get an assistant through the door as he shapes his backroom team.

Flynn’s assistant at old club Newport County was Wayne Hatswell, who served in the role throughout his four-and-a-half-year spell with the Exiles.

He remains with Newport as the right-hand man to James Rowberry, having extended his contract until the summer of 2024 near the end of last year.

Walsall said when confirming Flynn’s appointment that “an announcement on a replacement for Neil McDonald will be made in due course”.

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News