Walsall look to bring in No.2 to Michael Flynn

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn (Credit: Walsall FC)

Flynn was holding his first press conference as Saddlers boss today after joining the club on a contract until 2024.

And one of the 41-year-old’s first ports of call is to get an assistant through the door as he shapes his backroom team.

Flynn’s assistant at old club Newport County was Wayne Hatswell, who served in the role throughout his four-and-a-half-year spell with the Exiles.

He remains with Newport as the right-hand man to James Rowberry, having extended his contract until the summer of 2024 near the end of last year.