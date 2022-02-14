Walsall's Conor Wilkinson dedicates win to former boss Matt Taylor

Conor Wilkinson celebrates his goal.....

The Saddlers saw Taylor lose his job as head coach last week after a run of seven straight defeats in League Two sent them plummeting towards the drop zone.

However, led by interim chief Neil McDonald, they moved six points clear of the relegation places with a 1-0 win over high-flying Tranmere Rovers on Saturday, with Wilkinson scoring from the penalty spot for a crucial three points.

"We hadn't had that feeling in seven or eight games. So, when you walk into the changing room, you feel like the world is off your shoulders," said Wilkinson.

"We had been walking into the changing room and thinking 'here we go again, another loss', and then it was another loss, and another loss.

"Before you know it, you're in the dog muck.

"So, this time around, it felt really good. It was a positive side to be in."

Walsall went back to basics against Tranmere and won their individual battles throughout the afternoon, with Wilkinson keeping his cool from 12 yards after being hacked down by Peter Clarke.

Wilkinson feels they 'owed' Taylor that performance.

"Nobody wanted to see him leave the building," added Wilkinson.

"It was unfortunate because he was a good guy and a good manager.

"He worked his socks off for us and was loved by all of us.

"Certain things didn't go to plan, as we all probably felt in those last seven games.

"We were just short of getting a win or sticking together, so we owed that to the gaffer.