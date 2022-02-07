Analysis: Seventh Walsall defeat would be too much to ignore

Walsall v Northampton (Owen Russell)

It has been said before and is worth saying again – the Saddlers’ problems run deeper than boss Matt Taylor.

But this 1-0 loss to Northampton Town simply cannot be followed up with another one at rock-bottom Scunthorpe United.

Tomorrow’s game is of critical importance as Walsall’s position is ever so precarious.

Taylor said after being downed by the Cobblers on Saturday that he does not feel they are in a relegation battle.

However, it is difficult to say with any great confidence that the Saddlers will avoid dropping out of the Football League this campaign.

The fact only two teams go down helps, but there are no guarantees.

Again, they have lost six successive league games.

They have scored just one goal in their last five outings, too, and not achieved back-to-back victories all season long. It is relegation form.

In terms of what happened against Northampton, it has been seen and heard of many times before.

Walsall went up against a side who, despite their high position in the table, did not offer a great deal.

The Saddlers then proceeded to hand them a goal on a silver platter.

And completing the depressingly familiar trend, they were devoid of ideas as their search for an equaliser proved to be unsuccessful.

It leaves them just seven points clear of second-bottom Oldham Athletic, who boast a game in hand, while Scunthorpe may fancy their chances of getting something from tomorrow’s huge encounter.

Walsall cannot allow that to happen. The trip to Glanford Park very much falls into the must-win category.

Drawing to a side who have conceded 50 goals in 29 matches is not enough for Taylor.

A defeat, which is not off the table by any means, would be absolutely catastrophic.

Taylor continues to reaffirm his confidence in the group of players at his disposal despite the consistent shortcomings.

Now, they need to come out and give him a performance.

There is nowhere to hide, no room for passing the buck.

They have to front up and face the music at Scunthorpe, and give the travelling supporters something to cheer at long last because if they fall short once more, it could well be game over.

Whether new striker Devante Rodney will be available is unclear – Taylor wants him ‘as soon as possible’ but could not say whether he would be ready for tomorrow.

The January signing is carrying an injury picked up with previous club Port Vale and was not involved against the Cobblers.

Interestingly, though, Walsall did change formation against Jon Brady’s lot. Having previously sworn by a 4-2-3-1 set-up, Taylor went to a 3-5-2.

Joss Labadie and Brendan Kiernan both dropped to the bench amid the switch, with Tom Leak coming into the three-man defence and Emmanuel Osadebe bulking out the midfield.

The Saddlers, despite the shift in system, endured another nightmare start and found themselves behind after just 10 minutes.

Liam Kinsella – donning the armband – was guilty of giving away an unnecessary free-kick, having caught Shaun McWilliams late, and the visitors took full advantage.

Mitch Pinnock scuffed his left-footed delivery but debutant Louis Appere displayed his scoring instincts, pouncing on slack defending and helping the ball into the far corner.

For the rest of the first half, and the game for that matter, Walsall had most of the possession and carved out a few half-chances.

But through it all, boss Taylor’s annoyance was obvious.

He had barked out orders from the touchline but, at times, it seemed his players were not taking basic instructions on board.

With each passing minute, the head coach grew more animated. His frustration was palpable.

The second half saw Walsall threaten twice through Conor Wilkinson but, ultimately, they had not done enough to grab anything.

You have to feel for Taylor in some respects as his first season in management was never going to be a walk in the park.

It is obvious that he cares as well and wants to succeed – swapping the relative security of coaching youngsters at Tottenham for the cut and thrust of life with the Saddlers was a bold, brave move.

But again, he needs a victory tomorrow night. This is a results business and Walsall, after Scunthorpe, play the top two in Tranmere and Forest Green Rovers.