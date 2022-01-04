Walsall seal signing of Rollin Menayese on permanent deal

Walsall's Rollin Menayese (right) and Newport County's Alex Fisher battle for the ball (PA)

The 24-year-old centre-half joins for an undisclosed fee from the Saddlers' League Two rivals after a thoroughly impressive half-season at the Banks's Stadium.

He has played 25 times, cementing himself as a regular starter under Matt Taylor, and is delighted to be sticking around for the foreseeable future.

"I am delighted to finally get it over the line," said Menayese.

"As soon as the manager talked about it, I was really happy and it was something that I really wanted to do.

"Overall, I think Walsall is a really good club. We have good fans, we have a good team with a good manager, good facilities and I feel like it is a good place for me to be at right now.

"I am enjoying my football and I want to carry on doing that."

Menayese recently told the Express & Star his spell at Walsall has been the most enjoyable of his career so far – having previously been shipped out in a series of loans.

Now, he has a permanent home to fully enjoy and added: "As soon as I got my opportunity to play, I have felt comfortable at the back and I want to carry on what I have been doing previously between now and the end of the season.

"It has been very good working with the manager and I am enjoying working with him.

"I think he understands me as a player, he knows my strengths and my weaknesses.