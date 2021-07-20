Ash Taylor shocked at speed of Walsall bonding

Ash Taylor

With 11 signings through the door so far the Saddlers have largely built the team from scratch.

New boss Matt Taylor has worked closely with technical director Jamie Fullarton to bring in their targets – with the ‘right attitude’ high on the wish list.

And defender Taylor believes that is already serving them well as they prepare for the 2021/22 League Two season.

“It is surprising how well we are gelling,” he said.

I think the credit has to go to the gaffer and the coaching staff as well. They have been working to get the foundations we need and making sure we are all pushing in the same direction. It is pleasing to see.

“It is good characters, good boys coming into the dressing room and that is what you need if you want to go places. You need good players but it is all about characters and this is a good group of boys.