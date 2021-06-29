Mark Bradley leaves Walsall

Bradley has been part of the backroom staff since 2017 and also made over 100 appearances as a player between 2005 and 2010.
“It’s been a hard decision for me as the club has helped me a lot in terms of my professional playing career and stepping into my role as the strength and conditioning coach for the club," said the 33-year-old.
"I’ve really enjoyed my time and I wish the club all the success in the future.”
He will be replaced by fitness coach Jack Deaman who has previously worked with Swindon Town
"I'm really happy to be here and looking forward to working with Matt Taylor and this group of players," said the former Leicester City intern.