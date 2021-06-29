Mark Bradley leaves Walsall

Mark Bradley

Bradley has been part of the backroom staff since 2017 and also made over 100 appearances as a player between 2005 and 2010.

“It’s been a hard decision for me as the club has helped me a lot in terms of my professional playing career and stepping into my role as the strength and conditioning coach for the club," said the 33-year-old.

"I’ve really enjoyed my time and I wish the club all the success in the future.”

He will be replaced by fitness coach Jack Deaman who has previously worked with Swindon Town