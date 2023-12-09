Warrington Rylands 7 Stafford Rangers 2 - Report
Stafford Rangers fell to a heavy 7-2 defeat at the hands of promotion hopefuls Warrington Rylands, who were led by a Joe Adams hat-trick.
Rylands came into the game sitting in second position and had an early foothold when Adams gave them a ninth minute lead.
The hosts continued to probe for further goals with Ben Hardcastle firing at the Boro goalkeeper before Adams made it 2-0 on 21 minutes.
Rangers replied four minutes late as Kaiman Anderson turned with the ball before placing his shot home.
However, five minutes before the break Warrington restored their two-goal advantage with Adama Sidibeh finding the net to make it 3-1.
Anderson was proving the Rangers threat shooting over the bar and then slipping after AJ Leitch-Smith had crossed into his path.
Any chance of a Boro fightback was ended in the 58th minute when Adams completed his hat-trick.
Warrington then added further goals to their tally with Sidibeh scoring his second of the game before Momodou Touray made it 6-1.
James Baillie was next in on the act netting a seventh for Warrington before Anderson scored a second Boro consolation goal.