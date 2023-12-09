Warrington Rylands 7 Stafford Rangers 2 - Report

Rylands came into the game sitting in second position and had an early foothold when Adams gave them a ninth minute lead.

The hosts continued to probe for further goals with Ben Hardcastle firing at the Boro goalkeeper before Adams made it 2-0 on 21 minutes.

Rangers replied four minutes late as Kaiman Anderson turned with the ball before placing his shot home.

However, five minutes before the break Warrington restored their two-goal advantage with Adama Sidibeh finding the net to make it 3-1.

Anderson was proving the Rangers threat shooting over the bar and then slipping after AJ Leitch-Smith had crossed into his path.

Any chance of a Boro fightback was ended in the 58th minute when Adams completed his hat-trick.

Warrington then added further goals to their tally with Sidibeh scoring his second of the game before Momodou Touray made it 6-1.

James Baillie was next in on the act netting a seventh for Warrington before Anderson scored a second Boro consolation goal.