Stafford Rangers looking to climb back into the play-off places

Tenth-placed Boro are in search of their sixth home win after they beat FC United of Manchester 1-0 last weekend at Marston Road.

Just one point separates Stafford and fourth place with assistant manager Dale Belford highlighting this and the side’s aims going forward. He said: “This is a very tough league, we never put any pressure on ourselves. If you look at the league table, it’s very tight.

“A couple of wins can send you right up there and a couple of losses can send you right down.”

He added: “We’ve got to the next milestone that we need which is the 30 points and now we’ve got another target that we’ve set for the new year. We’ll do our best to push towards that.”

Kidderminster Harriers will look to bounce back from a home defeat when they welcome Alfreton Town tonight in National League North. Twelfth-placed Kiddy have won just once in their last five league games and will look for their sixth away win of the season to continue good form on their travels.

Elsewhere, Rushall Olympic will hope to extend their seven-game unbeaten run in the Southern Central Premier as they visit Bromsgrove Sporting.

Fourth-placed Rushall have lost just once away from home so far this season with Liam McDonald’s side six points off top spot.

Bottom-of-the-table Hednesford Town welcome 18th-placed Stratford Town, with the Pitmen still searching for their second league win of the season.

Hednesford are eight games without a league win but had success in the Birmingham Senior Cup in midweek, beating Studley 2-0 with goals from Kyle Bennett and Zac Hartley.

Stourbridge will look for their fourth home win of the season as they host Needham Market at the War Memorial Ground.

Just two points separate the sides with 13th-placed Stourbridge hoping to bounce back from defeat last weekend.

In Northern One Midlands, fourth-placed Sporting Khalsa host seventh-placed Loughborough Dynamo looking for back-to-back wins and their sixth home league win of the season.

Third-placed Halesowen Town welcome Cambridge City as they look to close the gap to table-toppers Stamford after a win last weekend over Chasetown, who entertain Boldmere St Michaels.