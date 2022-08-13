Stafford Rangers 4 Bamber Bridge 1 - Report

Football Stock

Rangers got their league campaign off to the worst possible start going behind on eight minutes after Fin Sinclair-Smith controlled the ball before rifling a volley into the bottom corner.

However, the Boro were level on 18 minutes hitting on the counter-attack resulting in Joe Kenton scoring.

The visitors attacked in search of a second goal with Aaron Skinner’s low effort forcing goalkeeper Cameron Belford into a fine save.

Belford played his part in the equaliser throwing the ball to the left before it was switched across the pitch for Kenton to finish at the back post.

The hosts were handed an advantage moments before the break when Paul Dawson was sent off for an alleged elbow on his opponent.

Rangers took a 2-1 lead from the penalty spot after 52 minutes when Tom Tonks was brought down inside the box before scoring the resulting penalty.

The Boro doubled their advantage on 73 minutes breaking quickly with Ntumba Massanka firing home.