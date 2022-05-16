Stafford Rangers boss Matt Hill pens new two-year deal

Former Wolves full-back Hill and Belford have been rewarded on the back of a fine season that saw Boro seal an eighth-place finish in the Northern Premier.
They then signed off 2021/22 by beating Stone Old Alleynians 3-1 to lift the Staffordshire Senior Cup at Burton's Pirelli Stadium.
Hill said: "Dale and I are delighted to remain at a club we love.
"We believe we can do more, have unfinished business and have laid a solid foundation that we are excited to build on.
"Our ultimate aim is to gain promotion to the National League.
"What a day that would be and we want to be part of it.
"The club deserves it and we relish the journey."
Hill – who also played for Preston, Barnsley and Blackpool – originally joined Rangers as a player back in 2019.
He stepped up to the manager's role at the start of last season having previously been part of the coaching set-up under Jody Banim. Belford joined as assistant last year.
A club statement from Rangers added: "The decision ensures the club maintains stability and traction going forward and provides confidence to players eager to join the club under this professional, skilled and enthusiastic management team.
"Fans throughout the season have got behind Matt and Dale, recognising that they put their heart and soul into the club from the first kick until the last, and we are excited to see how far we can go and just what we can achieve."