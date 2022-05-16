Stafford Rangers boss Matt Hill pens new two-year deal

Matt Hill

Former Wolves full-back Hill and Belford have been rewarded on the back of a fine season that saw Boro seal an eighth-place finish in the Northern Premier.

They then signed off 2021/22 by beating Stone Old Alleynians 3-1 to lift the Staffordshire Senior Cup at Burton's Pirelli Stadium.

Hill said: "Dale and I are delighted to remain at a club we love.

"We believe we can do more, have unfinished business and have laid a solid foundation that we are excited to build on.

"Our ultimate aim is to gain promotion to the National League.

"What a day that would be and we want to be part of it.

"The club deserves it and we relish the journey."

Hill – who also played for Preston, Barnsley and Blackpool – originally joined Rangers as a player back in 2019.

He stepped up to the manager's role at the start of last season having previously been part of the coaching set-up under Jody Banim. Belford joined as assistant last year.

A club statement from Rangers added: "The decision ensures the club maintains stability and traction going forward and provides confidence to players eager to join the club under this professional, skilled and enthusiastic management team.