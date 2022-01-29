Notification Settings

Gainsborough Trinity 1 Stafford Rangers 1 - Report

By Nathan Judah

An Alex Fletcher goal in the dying moments rescued Stafford Rangers a point as they drew with Gainsborough Trinity.

Rangers held
The Boro almost had the lead within the opening minute but Ethan Stewart saw his goal bound effort picked out of the air by goalkeeper Matt Yates.

Moments later Stewart had another opportunity but this time saw his effort fly over the crossbar.

After scoring a fine goal in mid-week Tom Tonks was looking to add a further goal to his tally attempting to lob the goalkeeper who saved.

At the other end Rangers goalkeeper Luke Pilling was forced into a double save denying Jovon Makama with the first effort and then Brad Grayson with the rebound.

Three minutes before the break Grayson tried his a lobbed effort but Pilling was equal to his effort.

In the second half Rangers continued to probe for the opening goal with Joe Burns and Kaiman Anderson sending efforts off-target.

However, it looked like Trinity had snatched a victory at the death with Cieron Keane scoring the game’s opening goal.

Rangers threw everything at an equaliser with Alex Fletcher netting the equaliser deep into stoppage time.

