Stalybridge Celtic 2 Stafford Rangers 0 - Report

Stalybridge started brightly and Dackers saw a headed effort saved by Luke Pilling from a Sam Wedgbury corner.

Pilling was forced back into action moments later this time denying Dustin Johnson who had jinked to make some space before seeing his powerful effort saved.

The opener came on the 34th minute with Douglas Nyaupembe sending his accurate cross onto the head of Dackers to head his side ahead.

Celtic continued their pressure looking for a victory again after the break with Dackers controlling the ball before turning but firing into the arms of Pilling.

Rangers tried to muster a response during the second half and Tom Tonks sent an effort sailing over the bar with 55 minutes played.