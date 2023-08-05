Rushall Olympic 0 Farsley Celtic 2 - Report

Rushall Olympic (Jim Wall)

Ben Atkinson broke the deadlock for The Celts’ in the 54th minute getting on the end of a great ball in from Mason Wilson to fire his side ahead.

The visitors then doubled their lead in the dying embers of the match pouncing on Rushall’s search for an equaliser as Darren Stevenson headed the ball home after Weaver couldn’t gather.

Farsley almost started their season in the perfect possible way when Tom Allan rattled the crossbar with his header after rising the highest from the corner.

The hosts started to find their feet however, coming close through Alex Moore and Jake Gosling who all saw shots from the edge of the box pawed away by Zan Luk in goal.

On the stroke of Half-Time, Lewis Hudson went down in the area seemingly shoved. The referee judged it the other way to the home fans though and booked the left-back for simulation.

After going a goal down, The Pics pushed to level the scores in the second half.

Callum Coyle hit the visitors on a quick break and looked to free Sam Mantom in the area but his floated cross was claimed well by the ‘keeper.