Rushall Olympic retain key players following promotion

Sam Whittall

The Pics are preparing for life in National League North after promotion last season.

A league below, Stourbridge have secured the services of nine players. Chris Knight, Farid Mikidam, Jack Wilson, Callum Gittings, Charlie Price, Jason Cowley, Joel Kettle and Reece King will all stay at the War Memorial Ground next season.

Darryl Knights has taken up a position as player coach for the Glassboys, while Alex Prosser’s loan from Leamington has been made permanent. Tyler Lyttle has left the club for Brackley Town, and Stourbridge have also announced the departure of Alex Worley.

Jack Holmes will stay at Halesowen next term, although Josh Quaynor and Tom Turton have left the Grove.

Lye Town have added young centre-back Jack Bostock, and goalkeeper Brad Catlow has left for Racing Club Warwick.

Callam Mendez-Jones has returned to Hednesford for his third spell at the club, and the Pitmen have also acquired 19-year-old goalkeeper Jack Richards.