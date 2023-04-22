Alvechurch 4 Rushall Olympic 1 - Report

The visitors opened the scoring inside ten minutes when former Pic Danny Waldron fired his side ahead with a first-time finish at the back post by a Jed Abbey cross.

Their lead was doubled minutes into the second half, Waldron’s shot rebounded to the feet of Jamie Soule who tapped the ball into an open net.

Less than five minutes later, Alvechurch added another when Alex Fletcher was penalised for a foul in the area. Waldron stepped up and cooly converted to double his tally for the afternoon.

Pics managed to pull one back as Leon Clarke opened his account for the club. A well-spotted through ball from Will Shorrock found the ex-Football league star who rolled the ball into the bottom corner.

Alvechurch managed to add one more before the final whistle as Tyrell Skeen-Hamilton found the back of the net with a very tidy finish from a tight angle.

Jake Weaver was called into action on many occasions throughout the match and pulled of some tremendous saves to keep the difference to only three goals.

Results elsewhere mean Rushall will now travel to Coalville Town on Tuesday night for their play-off semi-final.

MOTM; Jake Weaver