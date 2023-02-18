Rushall Olympic 4 Stratford Town 3 - Report

The game burst into life after twenty minutes as Andre Carvalho-Landell opened the scoring with his first of the match.

Shorrock beat his man on the wing with some silky footwork before squaring to a sliding Carvalho-Landell who turned the ball home.

In no time at all, Carvalho-Landell and The Pics doubled their lead as Stratford keeper Liam O’Brien spilled the ball at the feet of the striker who made no mistake.

The bards instantly pulled one back, Lewis Ludford-Ison’s powerful header struck the crossbar before Jack Turner turned the rebound into the corner of the net.

Andre Carvalho-Landell secured his hat-trick on the half hour mark, A corner came out to Carvalho-Landell who swivelled and fired into the top corner with a powerfully struck half-volley.

Stratford Town would find themselves level going into the break though, Andre Wright found the bottom corner from the edge of the area with a well-placed finish before Lewis Ludford-Ison headed an equaliser on the stroke of half-time.

The all-important seventh goal came from Alex Cameron late in the second half.

A pitch-perfect through ball from Alex Fletcher found substitute Cameron who kept cool and composed to slot the ball under O’Brien.

Motm; Andre Carvalho-Landell