Rushall Olympic 2 Kings Langley 1 - Report

Sam Mantom and Andre Carvalho-Landell celebrate the goal

The Pics climbed to third in the Southern League Premier Central, taking advantage of Leiston's game at Stratford being called off.

Rushall made the running from the start and were rewarded for their pressure in the 14th minute when Andre Carvalho-Landell's cross from the right was turned into his own net by James Kaloczi.

Sloppy defending let Kings Langley in for an equaliser though on 24 minutes when Chukwuemeka Okoye- Ahaneku chased a ball forward which wasn't dealt with and he bundled the ball home.

Sam Mantom set up Rushall's second a minute before half time when he floated a sublime chip onto the head of Will Shorrock who made no mistake.

A pinpoint free kick from Mantom on 67 minutes almost produced a third goal but captain Richard Batchelor's header just shaved the post and went wide.

Just after, Rushall substitute Miguel Ngwa almost scored on his loan debut from Northampton but his curling shot hit the bar.

But Langley did the same on 78 minutes through Andronicos Georgiou and it looked like Rushall might need a third goal to secure the three points.

Ngwa almost provided it four minutes from time which would have capped an impressive substitute performance but his shot went narrowly wide.

And then he won a penalty for his side in injury time when the visiting defence couldn't cope with his speed and pushed him off the ball - Batchelor's spot kick was saved.

Rushall: Weaver; Green; Mitchell; Fletcher; Brown; Whittall; Shorrock (Hylton 80); Mantom; Carvalho-Landell (Cameron 73); Coyle (Ngwa 62); Batchelor.

Suns not used: Cook; Daly; Hylton