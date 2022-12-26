Harriers net a welcome win

Harriers win

A first-half goal from Jack Bearne gave Kidderminster Harriers their first victory at Edgar Street since 2012, as the visitors produced a professional performance to claim the National North League spoils.

Harriers dominated possession with former Bulls favourite Tom Owen-Evans dragging an early effort wide of the target.

The home side responded with Aaron Amari-Holloway sending a header wide.

The visitors looked suspect to the counter-attack, Marco Rus being fouled on the edge of the Harriers box with Holmes firing the freekick goalwards, taking a deflection for the game’s first corner.

Harriers cleared their lines and Zak Brown won a challenge with Kane Thompson-Sommers to release Jack Bearne, who strode forward to clip the ball over the advancing Dale Eve for the game’s opening goal on 23 minutes.

Marco Rus looked dangerous throughout linking with Jack Holmes, and he found space on 25 minutes to force a save from Tom Palmer in the Harriers goal as the home side looked to level the game.

Harriers were sharper in the attacking areas of the pitch, Ashley Hemmings seeing his strike blocked by Jack Evans and the Hereford defence scrambled the ball clear.

Hereford started the brighter in the second period, Rus and Holmes with their pace posed problems for the visitors but timely interventions by Kai Lissimore and Joe Foulkes denied the Bulls a clear route to goal.

Dale Eve had to be alert to tip over a speculative effort from Hemmings on 67 minutes as Harriers tried to find some momentum going forward.

Harriers introduced Joe Leesley for Hemmings with 20 minutes to play and the experienced midfielder strengthened the defensive midfield area nullifying the threat of Holmes and Rus who were forced to come deeper to collect the ball.

Substitute Harry Pinchard blazed wide after good work from Holmes and Rus with seven minutes remaining as the home side sought an equaliser.

Hereford threw bodies forward in the closing stages, but the final ball was not of the required quality to seriously trouble the visitors defence as five minutes of added time was allotted.

Hereford: Eve, Evans, Haines, Amari-Holloway, Thompson-Sommers (Storey 66), McLean (Pinchard 66), Hanson, Latty-Fairweather, Rus, Holmes, Barnett. Subs Not Used: Pendley, Thompson, Dinanga.