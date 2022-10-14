Kidderminster Harriers targeting spot back in FA Cup first round

Russell Penn and Jimmy O'Connor

The Harriers suffered a 2-0 defeat to Farsley Celtic last weekend, ending their six-game unbeaten run which has seen them to sixth place in the National League North.

They are vying to reach the first round for the second year in a row after they going all the way to the fourth last year, losing to West Ham 2-1 at home in a televised game.

Kidderminster boss Jimmy O’Connor is certainly hoping for a Cup run in similar fashion.

He said: “With last year fresh in our mind we realise the benefits of making the first round.

“The team knows we will face a big challenge but hopefully we can get around it.

“We would be ecstatic if we could get another Cup run going.”

O’Connor hopes to see his side bounce back from the defeat last weekend: “The players are looking forward to it because of the magic of the Cup and as we are looking to bounce back.

“Last weekend we fell short in all areas and to have your character questioned hurts a little.

“The defeat came out of nowhere, it was surprising and disappointing to see.”

O’Connor admits it will be a tough test this weekend but knows the fans will be there to spur the team on.

He said: “Fylde are one of if not the favourites for the league, they are a strong team.

“This is a big game and a big occasion to represent the clubs at this level.

“Kiddy fans showed the country what they’re about last season and our supporters are desperate to see the club get back to where they belong.”

In the Southern Central Premier, 19th-placed Stourbridge welcome St Ives Town tomorrow, while Rushall Olympic host Bedford Town and bottom-of-the-league Hednesford Town visit Hitchin Town.

In the Northern Premier, second-placed Stafford Rangers travel to Morpeth Town – who sit seventh, with just two points separating the sides going into the game