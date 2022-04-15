Chester 2 Kidderminster 2 - Report

Kiddy draw

The result keeps Harriers in fourth place in the table, virtually assured of a play-off place at the end of the campaign. They remain four points adrift of Fylde, who occupy third spot with just five games of the season remaining.

An uninspiring game burst into life on the hour mark when the home side’s Darren Stephenson angled a shot across Harriers keeper Luke Simpson to put Chester ahead, that after Harriers had threatened to take control of the game.

Chester extended their advantage five minutes later when Simpson could only parry away a long range drive and Nathan Cameron’s challenge on Gordon Glendon was deemed illegal. Marcus Dackers stroked home the resultant spot-kick.

With 18 minutes remaining, Harriers were handed a lifeline. Louis Gray saw his clearance strike Amari Morgan-Smith and the Harriers striker raced clear to fire the ball into the unguarded net to make it 2-1.

Omari Sterling ensured an exciting finish on 83 minutes, connecting with Ashley Hemmings’ deep cross to see his goalbound strike enter the net off defender Matty Williams to make it 2-2.