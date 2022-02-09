Three men fined after flare thrown onto pitch during Kidderminster Harriers' FA Cup match against West Ham

Four fans were removed from the Aggborough Stadium

West Mercia Police said four men in their 20s and 30s were arrested on suspicion of possessing and setting off a flare during the fourth-round tie.

Officers identified and removed the men from the Harriers' Aggborough stadium and they were taken into the custody after club stewards alerted them to the flare-throwing incident.

The men were from Birmingham, Hampshire and Kidderminster, with the force now confirming three of those were issued fixed penalty notices – whilst another was released without charge.

Superintendent Gareth Morgan said about the game: “The majority of fans, both home and away, have enjoyed the match this afternoon and behaved respectfully towards each other before, during and after kick off.

“Unfortunately, there was a small number of home fans causing trouble, but thanks to the club’s stewards we were able to detain the four men before anyone was injured by their careless actions.

“We worked closely with the club in the build up to the game, and increased our presence around the town to ensure fans and the public were kept safe during this exciting and historic match. I would like to thank everyone involved for their co-operation.

“Sadly, it wasn’t the result we had hoped for but the match was a celebration of football, and was played in the true spirit of the FA Cup. Both the team and the community did Kidderminster proud.”