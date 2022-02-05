Kidderminster Harriers Fans left 'deflated' but 'proud' of team after heartbreaking FA Cup loss to West Ham

Craig Murphy with eight-year-old Jack

The non-league club were on course to secure an historic win after Alex Penny's goal going into stopping time in the FA Cup clash at the Aggborough Stadium.

But Declan Rice scoring the equaliser minutes away from a Harriers victory, before Jarrod Bowen sealed the win with with virtually the last kick of the game.

Fans were left heartbroken by the result – having been only minutes away from penalties – but said their side could take pride in facing the Premier League side.

Alex Penny celebrates his goal Nathan Cameron after West Ham score the equaliser.. Fans were left deflated by the result – but proud of their team Fans were left deflated by the result – but proud of their team Fans were left deflated by the result – but proud of their team Fans were left deflated by the result – but proud of their team Fans were left deflated by the result – but proud of their team SPORT COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR...... 05/02/2022..... Kidderminster v West Ham, fourth round of the FA cup. Pictured, the dream is over.. Fans were left deflated by the result – but proud of their team Fans were left deflated by the result – but proud of their team Fans were left deflated by the result – but proud of their team Fans were left deflated by the result – but proud of their team

Craig Murphy, who watched the game with his eight-year-old son Jack, said: "It's a bit deflating for us, but we're really proud. To take a Premier League team to extra time is fantastic, and it was so so close to penalties as well. Kind of gutted we didn't get there, but so proud because we put up a great fight.

"We felt like the better team in the first half. I come to regular games, the league is the bread and butter you can say, but this whole run has been incredible. It'll live long in our memory.

"At one point you started to actually think and started to believe they could hold on, but in the end they put up a brilliant fight – West Ham had to bring on their best players, you had (Declan) Rice come on at half time and other players like that, so it's a real credit to the them (the Harriers).

"The atmosphere was incredible, too, it always is when you start singing 'Kiddy are massive' and the stands get involved too."

Chris Saunders, who watched the game unfold, said: "I think the atmosphere was amazing in there. I'm still proud of the lads, they played a fantastic game – we're very respectable in terms of how we played, they were embarrassed in the first half.

"We showed them how to play with passion and pride."

Michelle Prestage, who was with John Prestage and eight-year-old Vinnie from Stourport, said: "It was a bit deflating, but at least they got as far as they did. I thought it would've been a bit of a thrashing, if I'm honest, but they played their hearts out on that pitch.

"We're so proud of them, they did so well considering West Ham are 144 places above them. The goals were last-minute goals too, so it's heartbreaking but that's football – you win some, you lose some.