Hednesford Town announce formal takeover

The news also results in the chairman Hayden Dando stepping down, allowing the Gwilt's to take full control of the club.

“I want to wish Craig and Amanda the very best in their ownership of this fine football club," said departing chairman Dando.

"They have been nothing short of superb to deal with throughout this process, and I am 100% certain they will be a real driving force for the Pitmen to get back to where the club belongs.

"I want to thank everyone for their support during my time with the club, and in particular, the supporters who have been amazing this season in their backing of the club to get us to a point where we were able to attract such fantastic owners.

"This will be my last communication as chairman of the club, and I want to wish the Pitmen all the success for their future.”

Dando was instrumental in keeping Town in the non-league pyramid following the late collapse of a takeover last season.

They were facing the very real prospect of not being able to take part in the 2023/4 season.

However, the Pitmen's former vice chairman and joint owner stepped in to keep the club going on a short term basis.

Speaking to the fans for the first time, Craig and Amanda Gwilt said “We are delighted to announce that we have finalised the deal to purchase Hednesford Town Football Club.

"This is a fantastic club with a great history and a loyal fan base, and we are incredibly excited to take over the football club from Hayden Dando and Keys Park from Steve Price and lead it into a new era.

"We are eager to start our journey as the new owners and to work with everyone involved in the club to achieve our goals.

"We want to keep the fans included in our plans and to listen to their feedback and suggestions. We are committed to making Hednesford Town a successful and sustainable club that we can all be proud of. Thank you for your support and trust.”

Hednesford Town Football Club anticipates a swift approval from the FA, marking the commencement of this exciting chapter in the club’s history. A warm welcome is extended to Craig and Amanda as they embark on their journey with the Pitmen. Together, we look forward to a promising future for Hednesford Town FC.