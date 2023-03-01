Hednesford Town share the points in home draw

The points were shared as Hednesford made it three games unbeaten in their battle to beat the drop.
The first goal came from Jordan Graham in the 38th minute with the equaliser coming from player-manager Danny Glover 70 minutes into the match.
In the Staffordshire Senior Cup quarter-finals, Sporting Khalsa were thrashed 6-1 by Rushall Olympic.
An excellent performance saw Rushall progress into the semi-finals with a brace from Andre Landell, and goals from Al Cameron, Will Shorrock, Miguel Ngwa and Stephen Cook.
It was a 3-0 defeat for Stafford Rangers in their game against Leek Town.
Rangers gave a full debut to new signing Nathan Blissett on the bench but went behind after 22 minutes when Aaron Opoku scored for the north Staffordshire side. Rob Stevenson doubled their lead 10 minutes later before Opoku had another effort turned round the post. However, he did find the net on the stroke of half time as Rangers exited the competition.