Hednesford Town share the points in home draw

The points were shared as Hednesford made it three games unbeaten in their battle to beat the drop.

The first goal came from Jordan Graham in the 38th minute with the equaliser coming from player-manager Danny Glover 70 minutes into the match.

In the Staffordshire Senior Cup quarter-finals, Sporting Khalsa were thrashed 6-1 by Rushall Olympic.

An excellent performance saw Rushall progress into the semi-finals with a brace from Andre Landell, and goals from Al Cameron, Will Shorrock, Miguel Ngwa and Stephen Cook.

It was a 3-0 defeat for Stafford Rangers in their game against Leek Town.