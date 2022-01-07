Rushall Olympic have a place in the top three firmly in their sights

Rushall Olympic v Sporting Khalsa

Liam McDonald’s Pics – who are fourth in the table – began 2022 in a big way as they beat second-placed Coalville Town 5-1, with Rackeem Reid grabbing a hat-trick.

They will hope to come up with something similar as Peterborough Sports visit Dales Lane tomorrow.

Rushall go into it knowing a win would see them leapfrog Sports into third.

Heading into the clash as well, they have been boosted by having goalkeeper Tom Palmer extend his loan from Kidderminster Harriers until the end of the season.

Also in the division, Stourbridge will aim to continue their rise as they host Banbury United.

The Glassboys were in trouble just a couple of months ago, but management duo Stuart Pierpoint and Leon Broadhurst have got them firmly back on track.

A victory tomorrow would be their fifth in succession across all competitions.

Hednesford Town, meanwhile, want to return to winning ways as they travel to Needham Market.

Their last success was against Leiston on December 4.

In the Northern Premier, Matt Hill’s Stafford Rangers have made a new signing ahead of their game at Morpeth Town.

Eighth-placed Boro have snapped up Kaiman Anderson – who has previously impressed at Halesowen Town – from Leamington.