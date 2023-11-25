Coalville Town 1 Halesowen Town 1 - Report

The first half was a bit of a non-event, though Luke Shaw did have the ball in the net on only two minutes but it was ruled offside.

Tim Berridge put the ball over the bar right on the break for Coalville but swept the ball home for the opener on 52 minutes after good interplay involving Tom McGlinchey and Ashley Chambers.

It put the striker level at the top of the Southern Premier Division Central goal charts with Halesowen's own Miracle Okafor on 12.

Shortly after Shaw saw a shot cannon off the underside of the bar and Berridge also hit the woodwork on 61 minutes as Coalville threatened to get a second.

Halesowen desperately tried to get back in the game as it wore on towards the 90 minutes, Simeon Cobourne shooting straight at the goalkeeper Coalville had their chances as well.

But the scrambled equaliser deep into injury time might have been untidy but it gave Halesowen a valuable point.