Kettering Town 2 Halesowen Town 2

Town draw

The Yeltz were twice ahead in the game, Miracle Okafor giving them the lead when he turned the goalkeeper and shot home on 24 minutes.

But it was 1-1 on 33 minutes when Huw Dawson was fouled in the box and Will Mellor Blair sored from the spot.

McKauley Manning saw a header hit the post with a header four minutes before half time but it was he who made it 2-1 on 53 minutes after good work by Josh Ezewele.

Ryan Wynter headed over on 63 minutes before Kettering's Dan Jarvis equalised on his debut on 72 minutes.