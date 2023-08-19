Kettering Town 2 Halesowen Town 2

Halesowen Town remain unbeaten this season after a point at Kettering.

The Yeltz were twice ahead in the game, Miracle Okafor giving them the lead when he turned the goalkeeper and shot home on 24 minutes.

But it was 1-1 on 33 minutes when Huw Dawson was fouled in the box and Will Mellor Blair sored from the spot.

McKauley Manning saw a header hit the post with a header four minutes before half time but it was he who made it 2-1 on 53 minutes after good work by Josh Ezewele.

Ryan Wynter headed over on 63 minutes before Kettering's Dan Jarvis equalised on his debut on 72 minutes.

Jack Holmes and Richard Gregory went close for Halesowen as they pushed for a winner towards the end

