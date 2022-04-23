Notification Settings

Daventry Town 1 Halesowen Town 6 - Report

By Nathan JudahHalesowen Town FCPublished:

Halesowen will be at home to Chasetown in the play offs on Tuesday and they will go into the game in fine spirits after a 6-1 mauling of Daventry Town.

Town dominated from the start, Chris Lait seeing a shot saved by the goalkeeper early on and Nat Kelly having a header headed away by a defender on the line.

But they went ahead on 25 minutes when Robbie Dunn put a pinpoint free kick in for Kieran Morris to head in.

Daventry surprisingly equalised on 38 minutes to make it 1-1 at the break but when Bunn floated in a corner for Ahmed Ali to head in on 48 minutes, the floodgates opened.

Bunn provided a lovely pass a minute later for Kyle Finn whose shot hit the bar but Lait fired the rebound home.

Finn made no mistake from close range on 51 to make it four and Jac Holmes out muscled two defenders on 72 inutes and drilled past the goalkeeper to make it five.

Michael Taylor completed the scoring on 80 when he went on a run and drew the keeper, slotting the ball home and Halesowen will now go into Tuesday's game with confidence.

