Lovatt is thrilled to guide Dudley further up table

With both teams hovering around mid-table and keeping one eye on the teams below them, it was a cagey affair as they entered the break with a 0-0 stalemate.

But shortly after the restart, Harry Crook fired Dudley into the lead.

The winger made it 2-0 in the 73rd minute before Ryan Goodwin got a goal back for Stone just five minutes later.

Lewis Mitchell was sent off for the hosts shortly after but they held on for the win to move up to 12th in the league.

Manager Matty Lovatt said: "It's another win and another three points away from the relegation zone, so we're absolutely buzzing.

"The lads were fantastic against a really stern and well organised team. It was a bit nervy at the end but we're absolutely delighted.

"We were fantastic and the margin could, and should have been, a lot bigger. But we can't be too harsh on the lads, we'll address that goal at the right time.

"When you're losing games it's a dark place and a lonely place. You don't get much sleep and your mind works overtime to how you can solve the puzzle.

"Consistency helps. The team is pretty much the same every week and the confidence in the lads is fantastic. Confidence is huge."

Adverse weather conditions affected most of the league's games, with many fixtures being postponed across the region.

Meanwhile in Midland League Division One, struggling Smethwick Rangers fell to a 3-2 loss at home Allscott Heath.

Smethwick twice came back from losing positions with goals from Khenan Barrett and Joseph Daley, but a late Allscott winner dashed all hopes of picking up any points as the hosts were beaten.

In the North West Counties League Division One South, Brocton and Stafford Town both had their games postponed due to frozen pitches, but Eccleshall were still in action as they lost 4-0 at Stockport Town.