Trio still have Wembley in sights after Vase wins

Lichfield progressed after a 4-1 win at Newark & Sherwood United – Kieran Francis bagged a brace, while Daniel Lomas and Daniel Smith added to the scoreline to ensure safe passage through round two.

And Tivi also reached round three after their 2-0 win at home to Shirebrook Town thanks to Taylor Townsend’s brace and a late penalty save from Louis Connor.

AFC Wulfrunians were knocked out of the FA Vase in the second round despite a late rally against Stourport Swifts.

The visitors raced into a 2-0 lead before half-time thanks to a brace from Goodluck Eke and looked to have wrapped the game up comfortably when Adam Hanson put them 3-0 ahead on the hour-mark.

Two stoppage-time goals from Bradley Maslen-Jones gave AFC Wulfrunians hope, but it was too little too late as their cup run came to an abrupt halt.

Joseph Drakeley’s goal was not enough for Wolverhampton Casuals to overcome Worcester City as they fell to a 3-1 defeat, while Dudley Town also exited the competition after their 4-1 loss to Eastwood Community.

Stone Old Alleynians were beaten 3-0 on penalties by Boston Town having drawn 1-1 in normal time.

Lichfield travel to Highgate United in round three, while Stourport have been drawn away at Eastwood Community and Tividale will meet the winner of Ashby Ivanhoe and Brocton.

In the Midland Premier, Darlaston Town drew 2-2 at home to Northwich Victoria in a game that saw both sides reduced to 10 men.

The visitors went 1-0 ahead after 12 minutes before James Rowland equalised five minutes later.

Lewis Gill was sent off for Darlaston after 24 minutes, but the 10 men took the lead on the hour mark thanks to Aaron Bishop’s strike.

Northwich Victoria equalised five minutes from time before they themselves were reduced to 10 men in stoppage time.

Elsewhere in the division, Bewdley Town were thrashed 6-1 at Romulus.

In Midland One, Joe Scriven and Eesa Harun Sawyers’ goals gave Bilston Town a 2-0 win over Coton Green, while Ronan Sheehan and Jordan Uppal scored in Wednesfield’s 2-0 win at home to AFC Bridgnorth.

Smethwick Rangers were thrashed 6-0 at Heather St John’s, Cradley Town went down 5-0 at Hinckley AFC and Wolves Sporting were beaten 1-0 by Chelmsley Town.

And a Jayden Hunter brace helped Stafford Town to a 3-0 win against Barnton in North West Counties League Division One South, with Ben Herrington also finding the net.