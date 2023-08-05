Highgate United 2 Walsall Wood 2 - Report

Despite early chances for both sides it was Highgate who made the breakthrough after Harkin pounced on a misplaced back pass from visiting captain Josh Mansell.

The Midland Gate continued to look the more threatening out of the two sides, but Walsall Wood grew into the game and their patience was rewarded when Carter Lycett’s cross was met with an acrobatic finish from Kaden May.

The second half initially proved a much tighter affair but it seemed the visitors had found the winner when summer signing Alex Smith looped a shot over Highgate goalkeeper Reece Francis into the bottom corner of the net.