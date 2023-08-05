Highgate United 2 Walsall Wood 2 - Report

Non leaguePublished: Comments

A late equaliser from Ryan Harkin saw Highgate United earn a draw at home to higher-ranked Walsall Wood in the FA Cup extra preliminary round.

Despite early chances for both sides it was Highgate who made the breakthrough after Harkin pounced on a misplaced back pass from visiting captain Josh Mansell.

The Midland Gate continued to look the more threatening out of the two sides, but Walsall Wood grew into the game and their patience was rewarded when Carter Lycett’s cross was met with an acrobatic finish from Kaden May.

The second half initially proved a much tighter affair but it seemed the visitors had found the winner when summer signing Alex Smith looped a shot over Highgate goalkeeper Reece Francis into the bottom corner of the net.

But in a late twist, Harkin, last season's top scorer, fired home the equalising goal in added time to tie the match at 2-2 and ensure both teams will meet each other again in a replay.

Non league

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News