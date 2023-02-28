Walsall Wood surge on at top of Midland Premier

Action from Dudley Town v Coventry Copsewood and Heath Hayes v Wednesfield Pics: Stuart Leggett/Jim Wall

Lewis Riley-Stewart gave Wood the lead in the 10th minute before Matt Hughes doubled it shortly after.

Ryan Nesbitt then added a third for Walsall just past the mid-point of the second half to secure a comprehensive victory over Bewdley and extend their lead to seven points having played a game or two fewer than most of the sides around them.

Lye Town kept up their pursuit of Wood though with an emphatic 6-0 win over Tividale. It was only 1-0 at the interval thanks to Josh Hesson’s early strike, but Tividale fell apart in the second period as Hesson added another three goals while Ben Billingham and Zidan Sutherland also got on the scoresheet.

Darlaston Town kept up their promotion push with a thrashing of Worcester City. A brace from Lewis Gill, as well as efforts from Dominic Dell and Kie Houlhan guided them to a 4-0 victory.

Wolverhampton Casuals lost 2-0 to promotion hopefuls Shifnal Town – the hosts opened the scoring after eight minutes when Tom Hill converted from close range. But Shifnal had to wait until the 70th minute to double their advantage, this time Jack Kelly the goalscorer.

Stourport Swifts got a narrow 1-0 victory over the division’s whipping boys Market Drayton Town. It was a tight game that was decided by Jordan Annear’s goal in the eighth minute.

Stone Old Alleyians and Lichfield City both got points against Atherstone Town and Whitchurch Alport respectively.

And AFC Wulfrunians fell to a 3-0 defeat at Highgate United thanks to goals from Ryan Harkin, Charlie Shaw and Jack Till.

In Division One, Dudley Town went another step closer to securing the title with a 5-0 win over Coventry Copsewood. Daniel Danks opened the scoring in the first half before they added another four after the interval via a Harry Crook brace, another goal from Danks and Samuel Yankson’s effort.

Heath Hayes lost 3-2 at home to Wednesfield courtesy of the visitors’ second-half winner, it was an entertaining first half which saw the scoreline level at 2-2 at the break, but the visitors went on to snatch it after half-time.

OJM Black Country beat AFC Bridgnorth 2-0 thanks to strikes from Lucas Muckley and Adam Gormsom. They are chasing down Ashby Ivanhoe and Dudley for a chance of automatic promotion.

Smethwick Rangers lost 2-1 against Stapenhill – Samuel Birks and Alex Weir were the two with the goals.

Bilston Town Community smashed five past Paget Rangers on their way to a 5-2 victory and Wolves Sporting lost 1-0 away at Ingles thanks to a 75th-minute winner from Ben Tansley.

In North West Counties League Division One South, Brocton were thrashed 4-0 away at Cheadle Heath Nomads in a game which dented the Badgers’ title hopes as they trail Stockport Town by 10 points but having played a game fewer. Meanwhile, Eccleshall lost to Cheadle Town 2-1 as goals from Liam Crellin-Myers in the 57th minute and Matthew Bryan in the 81st gave them the advantage. Jordan Darlington did get one back for the hosts in stoppage time, but it was too late.