Liam McDonald has hope for Danny Glover

The Pics and the Pitmen clash at Dales Lane, with the master – McDonald – hoping to get one over on former pupil Glover, who he managed for a spell at Hednesford in 2016 and then again at Rushall for two years until last summer.

Glover – who spent time as Hednesford’s caretaker player-manager during the 2019/20 campaign – was unveiled as the new Pitmen boss last weekend, with today’s trip to the Pics his first back in charge.

And opposing boss McDonald said: “If anyone can turn it around, I think he can.

“I’ve got a lot of time for him and he has all the attributes needed to be a success.

“Hednesford are close to my heart, even though I was only there for a short period of time. It was only for the opportunity to be in the National League that I left.

“It’s a local derby, a Boxing Day game and anything can happen on the day.

“I’ve had a conversation with him already and wished him good luck.

“I don’t want that to start on Boxing Day but after that he knows I’m only a phone call away.”

Play-off-chasing Olympic lost 4-3 to Hednesford back in October, crashing out of the FA Trophy, and the Pitmen will hope for the same result in their bid to pick up three much-needed three points in their bid for survival.

They are currently only off the bottom of the Southern Central Premier on goal difference.

“With a new manager in it will get the supporters re-energised and looking forward to what Danny can bring,” said Glover. “He managed Hednesford as a caretaker a couple of Boxing Days ago and we beat them 1-0, so I’ll be happy for that scoreline again and then we wish him all the best after that.”

Elsewhere, Stourbridge welcome Bromsgrove Sporting. The Glassboys have eight points from their last six league games hoping for three more at home today.

Stafford Rangers welcome closest league rivals Nantwich Town to Marston Road with two new players to the roster after announcing the signings of Akeem Hinds and Callum Saunders, son of former Villa striker and ex-Wolves boss Dean.

Elsewhere, Chasetown visit Sporting Khalsa in the Northern One Midlands with fourth-placed Sporting looking for their fourth league win in a row and the Scholars hoping to bounce back from two defeats on the trot.

Table-toppers Halesowen Town are in search of their fourth league win of the season as the Yeltz visit Sutton Coldfield Town looking to extend and keep their lead at the top going into the new year.

Kidderminster Harriers will hope their FA Trophy success from Tuesday will inspire them to another win as they travel to Hereford in National League North.

The Harriers beat Fylde 4-2 on penalties in the fourth meeting between the sides this season to progress in the competition.