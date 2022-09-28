Kidderminster and Stafford Rangers battle back for points on road

Kaiman Anderson found the net for Stafford Rangers

After falling behind to a strike just 20 seconds into the second half, the Harriers earned a share of the spoils when Ashley Hemmings won the ball back high up the pitch and slid in Yusifu Ceesay to score.

Stafford Rangers also battled back for a 1-1 draw to stay inside the top five in the Northern Premier.

They fell behind to Warrington Rylands’ Kane Drummond on the half hour mark, but Kaiman Anderson headed in a Tom Tonks long throw to bring the Boro level.

Hednesford Town went down 3-2 at home to Bromsgrove Sporting to stay bottom of the Southern Central Premier.

Leroy Lita had been set up by Joe Cuff to give the Pitmen the lead, but Bromsgrove turned the match around to lead 2-1.

Cuff blasted home an equaliser and also saw a late effort hit the post, but in between Sporting had snatched the points by bagging a 68th-minute winner. Hednesford earlier unveiled former Kidderminster Harriers and Stourbridge man James McQuilkin and Ryan Nesbitt – who joins from Redditch United – in a double swoop.