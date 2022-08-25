Stone and Lye go through with FA Cup replay victories

Matt Thomas settled the preliminary round replay in Stone’s favour after an own goal had cancelled out Adam Garmson’s opener.

Meanwhile, Joe Palmer scored an extra-time penalty as Lye Town overcame Kidsgrove Athletic in their preliminary round replay, setting up a first qualifying round clash against Harborough Town.

Jordan Crump had sent the game into the additional period with Lye’s equaliser 16 minutes from time.

Stafford Rangers maintained their unbeaten start to the Northern Premier campaign as they saw off Marine 2-1 at Marston Road.

Super-sub Kaiman Anderson snatched all three points for the Boro six minutes into stoppage time to complete the turnaround.

Josh Wardle had opened the scoring for Marine in the 67th minute before Joseph Ferguson was sent off, and Jack Baxter netted in the 84th minute to set up a grandstand finish.

Halesowen Town bounced back from their FA Cup disappointment to make it three wins from three in Northern One Midlands, 3-2 against Gresley Rovers, thanks to Kieron Morris, Jack Holmes and an own goal.