FA Cup journey begins for clubs across West Midlands

The Northern Premier League West Division side arrive in the Black Country for the first stage of the FA Cup, the extra preliminary round.

For Midlands Premier side Wulfrunians, it hands them a difficult test as Craig Gregg’s men step up to face step four competition.

Also playing in the opening round on Saturday is a Black Country tie between Darlaston Town and Tividale, while Walsall Wood travel to Boldmere St Michaels.

On Sunday, Wolverhampton Casuals travel to Hinckley AFC, while Lye Town host Heather St. John’s and Lichfield City face Belper United.

Also playing in the Cup is Bewdley Town, who face Racing Club Warwick. Stone Old Alleyians travel to Cogenhoe United and Stourport Swifts are away at Hereford Pegasus.

Meanwhile in the Midland League Division One, clubs are getting their season under way with league clashes.

Dudley Town, who finished fifth after an impressive season last year, start their campaign at home to Ashby Ivanhoe, who finished one place above them last year.

Bilston Town Community face Shawbury United, who narrowly avoided relegation last season, while Cradley Town are away to Coton Green.

Heath Hayes face Leicestershire side Ingles, while Khalsa Football Federation are away to Birmingham-based side Paget Rangers.

Finally, OJM Black Country travel to Stapenhill, while a Black Country clash will see Wednesfield host Wolverhampton Sporting Community.

Meanwhile, in the North West Counties League Division One South, Eccleshall will hope to continue their impressive form away at Ashville.

Having won their opening two games they will hope to continue that 100 per cent record against an Ashville side who have taken four points from their two games.