Sporting Khalsa 2-0 Sutton Coldfield Town - Report

By Jonny Drury

Josh McKenzie scored for the second successive week to help Sporting Khalsa maintain their impressive home form in the league

The striker was on target as Ian Rowe’s side wrapped up a fifth straight win at the Guardian Warehousing Arena.

With the sides all square at the break, McKenzie was again the catalyst as he fired the hosts in front on 55 minutes.

Luke Yates doubled the lead in the 77th minutes to secure the points and keep Sporting’s faint promotion hopes alive.

Victory leaves Sporting in ninth spot and nine points adrift of the last play-off place.

Sutton had an early chance through Isai Marselia but the striker dallied over the ball and the opportunity came to nothing.

Sporting came close to an opener just past the half hour mark but James McGrady’s goalbound effort was superbly cleared off the line by James Beresford.

Non league
Jonny Drury

