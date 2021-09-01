Darlaston march on after a magnificent seven

Darlaston chief Dean Gill, left, during his time at Wolverhampton Casuals

Dean Gill’s charges thrashed AFC Bridgnorth 7-1 at the Paycare Ground, with Andy Nicol keeping up his superb scoring form.

Nicol – who recently broke the club’s record for goals scored in one game after putting all seven past Khalsa Football Federation in a 7-0 win – chipped in with a brace on Bank Holiday Monday.

Jake Pearson was also at the double for Darlaston as Harvey Dangerfield, Anderson Antonio and Liam Matthews got one apiece.

It appears they will take some stopping in the division this term, having scored 34 goals in eight games thus far and conceded four.

Pushing towards the top, though, are Dudley Town, who won 1-0 at Wolverhampton Sporting. Kaine Butler got the goal for the fourth-placed side, and Heath Hayes are fifth after a thrilling 4-3 victory against Ashby Ivanhoe.

Cradley Town are creeping up the table, too, after a 2-1 triumph over Dudley Sports.

Wednesfield, however, endured a disappointing day as they suffered a 4-1 loss at Stapenhill. Alistair Watkinson got what proved to be a mere consolation.

Neither Bilston Town, Khalsa Football Federation or OJM Black Country played on Monday, but they all won at the weekend against Wednesfield, Dudley Sports and Paget Rangers respectively.

In the Premier Division, Tividale enjoyed a 4-0 success over bottom club Bewdley Town.

Elliott Hartley scored either side of Cameron Milne’s effort, with Daniel Smith completing the rout for Dave King’s men. They are now fifth. Lye Town also had a top day as they won 3-0 at Worcester City, while Stone Old Alleynians beat Uttoxeter Town 2-1.

Joe Haines and Kevin Monteiro scored as Walsall Wood drew 2-2 with Racing Club Warwick. Lichfield City drew 1-1 with Boldmere St Michaels and Stourport Swifts lost 3-0 to Highgate United.

Both AFC Wulfrunians and Wolverhampton Casuals had Monday off and remain on the hunt for their first wins of the season.

In the North West Counties League Division One South on Monday, Stafford Town won 1-0 at nearby rivals Eccleshall.