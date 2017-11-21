Lye Town 0 Rushall Olympic 1 - Report

In a first half of very few chances, it was Rushall that broke the deadlock with the first decent effort on goal in the 29th minute. A high, hanging cross from the right hand side by Charlie Duke was met by the head of Richard Brodie, who knocked it down to Sam Whittall at the far post. The former Wolves man kept his cool to slot past Lye keeper Tom Turner to make it 1-0.

The home side had a great chance to equalise right on the stroke of half time, when Jack Till found himself through on goal. Fortunately for the Pics, Jahquil Hill got down well to block the shot low to his left.

Rushall nearly doubled their lead right at the start of the second half when a Whittall pull back found Andre Landell, whose shot curled just wide.

Charlie Duke also went close for the visitors on 73 minutes, when his piledriver effort from 25 yards nearly caught Turner out. The keeper did well to turn the shot behind.

Lye had an excellent chance to equalise late on in the 87th minute when a left hand corner was cleared to the feet of Alex Solomon, but his shot was high and wide.