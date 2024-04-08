Unai Emery set to give Aston Villa's players a video nasty

The Champions League chasers conceded three times in nine minutes to blow a two-goal lead against the Bees with Ollie Watkins bagging his second of the game to salvage a point.

Villa now host Lille in the first leg of a Europa Conference League quarter-final on Thursday before visiting Emery’s former club Arsenal on Sunday.

The boss said: “Everybody is upset. But I will work with the players and will tell them how we can continue in our way, being successful.

“This is the analysis I want to do, watching the game and watching it one time, second time, third time, fourth time. Trying to share with the players my analysis. We made some not normal mistakes.”