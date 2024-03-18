Matt Maher's Aston Villa ratings v West Ham: 5s and 6s in the capital

Emi Martinez 6

Typically confident on corners, the Villa keeper was lucky to escape when he played for a foul which didn’t exist and Antonio turned home with his elbow.

Ezri Konsa 6

Didn’t have his best game in possession during the first half, but improved after the break back in a central position.

Clement Lenglet 5

Started on the right side of central defence, but never looked comfortable. Gave the ball away far too easily and was subbed at the break.

Pau Torres 6

Difficult to remember a period when he was sloppier on the ball than in the first half here. Much better after the break as Villa improved.