Matt Maher's Aston Villa ratings v West Ham: 5s and 6s in the capital
Matt Maher rates the Aston Villa players after their 1-1 draw at West Ham.
By Matt Maher
Emi Martinez 6
Typically confident on corners, the Villa keeper was lucky to escape when he played for a foul which didn’t exist and Antonio turned home with his elbow.
Ezri Konsa 6
Didn’t have his best game in possession during the first half, but improved after the break back in a central position.
Clement Lenglet 5
Started on the right side of central defence, but never looked comfortable. Gave the ball away far too easily and was subbed at the break.
Pau Torres 6
Difficult to remember a period when he was sloppier on the ball than in the first half here. Much better after the break as Villa improved.