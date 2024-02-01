Aston Villa winger set for Spain move after contracted terminated

The Burkina Faso international is expected to join Villarreal on a free transfer having been deemed surplus to requirements by Unai Emery.

Traore had played just nine minutes of Premier League football this season before heading off to the Africa Cup of Nations last month.

The 28-year-old, who joined Villa from Lyon for £17million in 2020, had just six months remaining on his deal but the club have agreed to end it early in order for him to move elsewhere.

Traore scored 10 goals in 62 appearances for Villa but more than half of those came in his first season with the club, as his progress became hindered by a series of injuries.

He spent the first half of last season on loan at Istanbul Basaksehir, before being recalled by Emery, scoring his final two goals for Villa in wins over Leicester and Nottingham Forest last April.

Villa are also hoping to offload Calum Chambers before Thursday’s 11pm deadline but potential moves to Albion and Hull both failed to materialise.