Aston Villa close on first January signing

The 18-year-old will join on a deal worth an initial £6.6million and be loaned back to the Serbian club for the rest of the season.

Nedeljkovic, a Serbian youth international, is considered a player with big potential and has made four appearances in this season’s Champions League.

He is expected to arrive at Bodymoor Heath tomorrow, where he will sign a long-term contract after undergoing a medical.

Nedeljkovic will become Villa’s first signing of the January window, though further incomings are dependent on departures with the club keen to offload defender Calum Chambers and winger Bertrand Traore to create more space on the wage bill.

With Chambers deemed surplus to requirements by boss Unai Emery, Matty Cash is Villa’s only recognised right-back, though centre-back Ezri Konsa has frequently deputised in the position this term.

Academy product Kaine Kesler-Hayden, recalled from a loan spell at Plymouth, is likely to be kept on as cover.

Villa will also consider offers for midfielder Leander Dendoncker, though any sale would be dependent on sourcing replacement. The club are not willing to entertain any loan offers for the Belgium international.