Aston Villa fans contact FA over latest badge redesign

Members of the club’s fan advisory board (FAB) are frustrated at what they claim is a lack of proper consultation as Villa prepare to release their second new crest in the space of as many seasons.

The new shield-shaped design is expected to be unveiled next week and will replace the round badge chosen following a vote of more than 21,000 supporters in November, 2022.

That crest has only been used on this season’s shirt and training wear having effectively been placed on trial by Chris Heck, Villa’s president of business operations, after his appointment in May.

The new design has been chosen after 16,000 fans responded to an online survey but Villa’s FAB do not believe that was sufficient under FA rules.

"We do not believe there has been due consultation and so we are in dialogue with the FA," explained Mo Razzaq, chair of the Villa Supporters' Trust who also sits on the FAB.

Regulations introduced last year to protect heritage require clubs to undertake a “thorough and extensive consultation process” while they must also be able to provide evidence a majority of fans are in favour of changes.

If a club is found to be in breach of the rules, the FA can order them to revert back to a previous badge.

Villa, for their part, claim the FA have been consulted throughout the process.

While the club are currently riding high in the Premier League under Unai Emery, the badge controversy is the latest in a series of off-field issues this year.

Supporters have also been angered at an increase in ticket prices and the opening of hospitality areas in the Holte End, while the club faced criticism for agreeing a shirt sponsorship deal with betting firm BK8.

Villa are also due to cut short a kit deal with Castore after players complained the “wet-look” shirts retained too much sweat.